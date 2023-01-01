Galleria d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea

GAMeC, as the gallery is known, sits opposite the more prestigious Accademia Carrara and displays modern works by Italian artists like Giacomo Balla, Giorgio Morandi, Giorgio de Chirico and Filippo de Pisis. A contribution from Vassily Kandinsky lends an international touch.

Temporary exhibitions stay open for longer hours (Wednesday to Monday from 10am to 7pm). The museum is small and can be hit or miss (depending on the exhibits). It's best visited in conjunction with the Carrara museum opposite.