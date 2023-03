This dark chilly church is home to an entire Lorenzo Lotto fresco-cycle devoted to the Storie della Vergine (Stories of the Virgin Mother; 1525). Curiously enough, Lotto lived next door to the church in the Casa del Vicario (House of the Vicar), which today belongs to the Ursuline Sisters.

You'll need to stick a coin in a slot to fully illuminate Lotto's deft handiwork.