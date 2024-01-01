Chiesa dei Santi Bartolomeo e Stefano

Bergamo

At the eastern edge of the lower town, this 17th-century church has a baroque facade (dating from 1897). Inside is Lorenzo Lotto’s largest altarpiece, the Pala Martinengo (c 1513–16), where his Madonna sits in a Bramante-esque temple framed by saints and overlooked by a Mantegna-inspired oculus.

Nearby Bergamo attractions

1. Chiesa del Santo Spirito

0.27 MILES

Look for the Venetian-inspired countryside and colour palette that defines Lorenzo Lotto's Pala di Santo Spirito (1521), where the Madonna sits beneath a…

2. Chiesa di San Bernardino

0.34 MILES

Worth a visit for Lorenzo Lotto’s stylistically evolved altarpiece, the Pala di San Bernardino (1521), which depicts the Madonna beneath a dynamic,…

3. City Walls

0.56 MILES

One of several towns in Italy with an intact ring of defences, Bergamo’s impressive walls were built by the Venetians over 30 years starting in 1561…

6. Accademia Carrara

0.6 MILES

Just east of the old city walls is one of Italy's great art repositories. Founded in 1780, it contains an exceptional range of Italian masters. Raphael's…

7. Rocca

0.62 MILES

This impressive fortress is dominated by a round tower that dates from Bergamo's days as a Venetian outpost. La Rocca houses part of the city's history…

8. Torre di Gombito

0.65 MILES

For a wonderful view from one of the highest points in the old town, climb the 12th-century Gombito Tower. Visits must be reserved in advance at the…