At the eastern edge of the lower town, this 17th-century church has a baroque facade (dating from 1897). Inside is Lorenzo Lotto’s largest altarpiece, the Pala Martinengo (c 1513–16), where his Madonna sits in a Bramante-esque temple framed by saints and overlooked by a Mantegna-inspired oculus.
Chiesa dei Santi Bartolomeo e Stefano
Bergamo
