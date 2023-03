This lovely little village of 3500 sits at 1014m and is the main town of Val Poschiavo.Known for its impressive 19th-century architecture, its Old Town is under special protection for its historical importance. If you come by train or car, make the effort to cross the Poschiavino river and find Plazza da Cumün, the central square. The buildings, including the Church of San Vittore, are absolutely exquisite. Take time out to dine outdoors in the square.