Muottas Muragl Bahn

This fun old funicular railway, the first in the Engadine Valley dating from 1907, takes its passengers up over 700 vertical metres to Punt Muragl (2454m) and wonderful views out over the Upper Engadine, including St Moritz, Piz Palü and Piz Bernina. There's a first-rate hotel and restaurant, and in summer, great hiking opportunities. For winter, there's no skiing, but snowshoeing and a toboggan-run are popular. The base station is 3km north of Pontresina and 5km from St Moritz.