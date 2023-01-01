Switzerland's biggest nature park is Parc Ela. Spanning nearly 600 sq km and encompassing 19 communities in the Albula-Bergün and Savognin-Bivio areas, the park is over three times the size of the Swiss National Park. Three cultures and three languages (German, Romansh and Italian) feature here in this area of historic transport routes. If you have the time and inclination, the spectacular 15-day Veia Parc Ela hike takes you through the park's most enchanting Alpine landscapes.