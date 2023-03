Ride the spectacular Corvatsch cable cars from Silvaplana-Surlej (1870m) to the Murtèl mid-station (2702m), then from Murtèl to the top – at a stunning 3303m. The views are unbelievable. There's great skiing in winter and superb hiking in summer. There are restaurants at Murtèl and at Corvatsch 3303. Catch a postal bus from St Moritz (Sfr2.80, 25 minutes) to Surlej-Corvatschbahn.