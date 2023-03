The Julier Pass (2284m) sits above Silvaplana, 7km to the west. The pass has been in use since Roman times and remains of a Roman temple have been found. The present road, upgraded since its original construction in 1820, connects the Engadine with northern Graubünden and is open in all but extreme weather in winter. The pass also marks the divide between water flowing to the Rhine (to the North Sea) and the Danube (to the Black Sea).