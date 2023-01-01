With its twisting cobbled streets, Hobbit-like houses and numerous fountains, Guarda, 11km west of Scuol, has much appeal and many Swiss turn up to stroll. With a population of 160, it sits on a terrace, 30 minutes' walk uphill from its valley-floor station. Hotel Piz Buin is great if you're keen to stay. A trail leads 8km north from Guarda to the foothills of 3312m Piz Buin (of sunscreen fame), dominating the glaciated Silvretta range on the Swiss–Austrian border.