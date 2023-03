Glittering at a giddy 2030m above sea level, this startlingly aquamarine reservoir mirrors the snowcapped diamond of 3312m Piz Buin on bright mornings. The lake is the start and end point of the fabulous but challenging Radsattel Circuit, a five- to six-hour, 15km hike that traverses the Radsattel at 2652m, crossing from one valley to another.