Walsermuseum

High up in Triesenberg, this museum recounts the intriguing story of the Walsers and contains curious carvings out of twisted tree trunks and branches. The Walsers were a German-speaking ‘tribe’ from the Valais that emigrated across Europe in the 13th century and settled in many places, including Liechtenstein, where they still speak their own dialect. Ask at the museum about visiting the nearby Walserhaus (Hag 19), a 400-year-old house furnished in 19th-century fashion. Bus 21 runs from Vaduz to Triesenberg.