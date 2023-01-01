This ultramodern museum houses rotating exhibitions in summer of Swiss-Austrian neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann’s works. The artist had strong connections to the village where her father was born. A ticket covers entry to the neighbouring Heimat Museum (Heritage Museum), a pristine alpine chalet. Displays of traditional painted furniture, extraordinary headwear, hunting paraphernalia and filigree iron crosses focus on rural 19th-century life.
Angelika Kauffmann Museum
Top choice in Vorarlberg
Share