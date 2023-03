The brainchild of much-lauded Pritzker Prize–winning architect Peter Zumthor, the slickly minimalist Werkraum, with its low-rise, timber-and-concrete, glass-fronted facade mirroring the landscape, is worth a peek for its design alone. Inside, it represents a major showcase for the one-of-a-kind heritage of craftsmanship and design in the Bregenzerwald, with rotating exhibitions of the members' work.