This architecturally innovative dairy churns out fresh Wälderkäsle ('forest cheese') among others, arranges farm tours and tastings (adult/child €19.50/10) and runs four-hour cheese-making workshops (€69). Kids will love the pen where goats and cows hang out. If you'd like to try milking them as well, the price is €25/12.50 per adult/child. See the website for exact dates and times; booking is essential.