Situated at the bottom of Rappenlochschlucht and ensconced in a 19th-century cotton mill, this museum harbours the world’s largest collection of Rolls-Royces. Highlights include a reconstruction of Royce’s Cooke St factory in Manchester and a hall of fame showcasing vintage Rollers that once belonged to the likes of Queen Elizabeth, Franco and George V. Stay for tea in the ever-so-British rosewood tearoom.