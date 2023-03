Housed in the Rosenthal villa in Hohenems, 6km south of Dornbirn, this museum zooms in on Hohenems’ long-defunct Jewish community with photos, documents and religious artefacts. The Rosenthals built up a considerable textile business in the town, and part of their wealth – especially gorgeous period furniture – is also on show.

Huddled against a tree-lined hill just outside the town on the road to Götzis is the Jewish cemetery; get the key from the museum.