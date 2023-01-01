A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale castle of your wildest dreams. It was built as a fortress in the 12th century and is now the official residence of the Prince of Liechtenstein. Though closed to the public, it is worth the climb for the wide-ranging views. Trails ascend the hill from the end of Egertastrasse.

For a rare peek inside the castle grounds, arrive on 15 August, Liechtenstein’s National Day, when there are magnificent fireworks and the prince invites all Liechtensteiners over to his place for a glass of wine or beer.