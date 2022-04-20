Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
A tiny capital for a tiny country, Vaduz is a postage-stamp-sized city with a postcard-perfect backdrop. Crouching at the foot of forested mountains, hugging the banks of the Rhine and crowned by a turreted castle, its location is visually stunning. Vaduz is mostly on the flat, with its castle clinging to the side of the mountain, high above town, and towering peaks soaring further up.
Vaduz
A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…
Vaduz
This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…
Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum
Vaduz
This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…
Vaduz
Since 2008, Liechtenstein's 25-member Parliament has been convening in this somewhat startlingly modern building. Munich-based architect Hansjörg Göritz…
Vaduz
Liechtenstein once made a packet producing souvenir stamps for enthusiasts, but that market has been hit by the rise of email. Here you’ll find all…
Vaduz
In the same building as the Postmuseum (at the opposite end) you'll find this museum with a unique collection of the treasures of Liechtenstein, including…
Vaduz
The former parish church of St Florin was given the status of cathedral in 1997 with the setting up of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vaduz. The stone…
Vaduz
To see how Vaduz once looked, amble north of town to Mitteldorf. Its streets form a charming quarter of traditional houses and rose-strewn gardens…
in partnership with getyourguide