In the same building as the Postmuseum (at the opposite end) you'll find this museum with a unique collection of the treasures of Liechtenstein, including a selection of valuable jewels, weapons, hunting knives and gifts presented by kings and emperors, such as Frederick the Great and Emperor Joseph II, to the princes of Liechtenstein. There's also a selection of bejewelled Russian Easter eggs from Tsarist times. Pick up a 'chip' to get in the door at the Postmuseum.