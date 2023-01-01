Jewel-coloured Alpine lakes, a fast-flowing river and a striking mountain backdrop make this valley worth a detour. It mixes high pastureland with dense forest, and the autumn colours are nearly as vivid as in the USA's New England. The gateway to the valley is Pfäfers, with its mineral springs, former Benedictine abbey and, as of 2017, Switzerland's largest arched bridge, the Taminabrücke, which makes a 260m leap across the valley. The valley is prime territory for hiking and mountain biking.