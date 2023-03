Located at 1350m, this stuck-in-time Walser-speaking hamlet is great for slipping off the map for a while, with its ludicrously picturesque cluster of timber huts, 14th-century chapel and watermill. It's totally dwarfed by the scale of its lake, mountain and forest backdrop. You can stay at the dark-wood chalet, the perfect base for a couple of days’ majestic walking.