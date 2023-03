This superb gallery reflects the history of art in Graubünden as well as works by artists who are linked with the canton. It gives an insight into the artistic legacy of Graubünden-born Augusto Giacometti (1877–1947) and his talented contemporaries, including Giovanni Segantini and Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Chur-born Angelika Kaufmann's enigmatic Self Portrait (1780) is a standout.