Chur

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Panorama of the beautiful old town of Chur, the capital town of the Swiss canton of Graubunden.

Getty Images

Overview

The biggest city in Switzerland's biggest canton, Chur is well worth a wander, especially if you walk up to the Altstadt (Old Town) and do some exploring. The city itself is like a vibrant gallery, with arty boutiques, authentic restaurants and relaxed bars.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Old town Chur, Switzerland.

    Altstadt

    Chur

    Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…

  • Martinskirche

    Martinskirche

    Chur

    The city's most iconic landmark is Martinskirche with its distinctive spire and clock face. The 8th-century church was rebuilt in the late-Gothic style in…

  • Bündner Kunstmuseum

    Bündner Kunstmuseum

    Chur

    This superb gallery reflects the history of art in Graubünden as well as works by artists who are linked with the canton. It gives an insight into the…

  • Rätisches Museum

    Rätisches Museum

    Chur

    Housed in a baroque patrician residence, this museum spells out the canton's history in artefacts, with Bronze Age jewellery, Roman statuettes, weapons…

  • Obertor

    Obertor

    Chur

    Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt. This four-storey building with an archway at the bottom, a leftover…

  • Malteserturm

    Malteserturm

    Chur

    Once the munitions tower (its previous name was Pulverturm meaning Gunpowder Tower), this is one of the few parts of the Old Town walls that were erected…

  • Kathedrale St Maria Himmelfahrt

    Kathedrale St Maria Himmelfahrt

    Chur

    Chur's 12th-century cathedral, which took over a century to build, conceals a late-1400s Jakob Russ high altar containing a splendid triptych. First signs…

  • Sennhofturm

    Sennhofturm

    Chur

    In the back of the Old Town, this is one of the few remains of the old defensive walls built in the 13th century.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Chur