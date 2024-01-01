Rätisches Museum

Chur

Housed in a baroque patrician residence, this museum spells out the canton's history in artefacts, with Bronze Age jewellery, Roman statuettes, weapons and agricultural tools, alongside displays on religion and power and politics. Children should ask for a special set of museum keys for a treasure hunt to discover the exhibitions from a kid-friendly angle.

