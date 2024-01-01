Housed in a baroque patrician residence, this museum spells out the canton's history in artefacts, with Bronze Age jewellery, Roman statuettes, weapons and agricultural tools, alongside displays on religion and power and politics. Children should ask for a special set of museum keys for a treasure hunt to discover the exhibitions from a kid-friendly angle.
Rätisches Museum
Chur
Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…
