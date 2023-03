At the hands-on Swiss National Park Centre, an audioguide gives you the low-down on conservation, wildlife and environmental change. Staff can provide details on hikes in the park, including the three-hour hike from S-chanf to Alp Trupchun (particularly popular in autumn, when you might spy rutting deer), and the less strenuous, family-friendly Naturlehrpfad circuit near Il Fuorn, where bearded vultures can often be sighted.