This cable car, with its own station on the Bernina Line (Bernina Diavolezza) and a huge car park at its base, whisks passengers up from 2093m to Diavolezza at 2973m where you'll find stupendous views of the highest peaks in the Bernina range, including Piz Bernina (4049m) and Piz Palü (3905m). It's absolutely stunning on a good day. Stay at Berghaus Diavolezza or take a guided glacier hike down to Morterasch. There is superb skiing here in winter.