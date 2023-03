Soglio (1090m), a hamlet of 300 near the Italian border, faces the smooth-sided Pizzo Badile (3308m). Segantini claimed it was 'the gateway to paradise' and the narrow cobblestone streets are full of history, first mentioned as a town in documents from 1219. There are great hiking trails, most notably the historic La Panoramica route, which passes through on its way down the valley.