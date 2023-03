Sils-Maria might be a sleepy lakeside village now, but the rumble of existential philosophy once reverberated around these peaks, courtesy of Friedrich Nietzsche who spent his summers here from 1881 to 1888 writing texts concerning the travails of modern man, including Thus Spake Zarathustra. Housed in a geranium-bedecked chalet, the little museum contains a collection of photos, memorabilia and letters.