Just south of the village of Brusio is one of the highlights of the Bernina Express train ride from St Moritz to Tirano in Italy. This intriguing 360-degree spiral railway viaduct was built in 1908 to limit the railway's grade to the required maximum of 7% and stop the engine going too fast on the way down or slipping on the way up. It's an engineering marvel, located shortly after Brusio train station and can also be seen from the road.