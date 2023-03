Near the cemetery in Cemmo is one of the finest examples of Lombard Romanesque, the 11th-century Pieve di San Siro, or country church. Evidence suggests there may even have been a site of worship here in Roman times. Perched upon a rock ledge, the triple apse looks like it could easily topple into the Oglio river below. The geometric, animal and floral relief decoration on the entrance and inside is enchanting.