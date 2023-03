Opened in 2005, this open-air site contains 150 engraved rocks, most dating from 2000 to 1000 BC. Carved hunters, plough scenes and single figures are spread along five colour-coded paths, with signage providing a helpful context.

The highlight is the so-called 'Bedolina map' found in the upper reaches of the park and believed to be a primitive topographic map of sorts depicting the surrounding territory.