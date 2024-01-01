Il Parco Archeologico Nazionale dei Massi di Cemmo

Central Lombardy

LoginSave

This focus of this small archaeological site is on two boulders covered by rock engravings – animals, stylised human figures, weapons and and a ploughing scene.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Val di Genova

    Val di Genova

    19.56 MILES

    Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a…

  • Cascata del Varone

    Cascata del Varone

    25.33 MILES

    An unusual 100m waterfall that thunders through a vertical limestone tunnel rather than off an open cliff. With the help of metal walkways, you can enter…

  • Rock Drawings in the Parco Nazionale delle Incisioni Rupestri di Naquane, Capo di Ponte, Italy.

    Parco Nazionale delle Incisioni Rupestri

    2.2 MILES

    About halfway between Darfo and Edolo, the Parco Nazionale delle Incisioni Rupestri is a 30-hectare open-air museum containing rock engravings that date…

  • Historical square and houses of the old town of Poschiavo.

    Poschiavo

    24.37 MILES

    This lovely little village of 3500 sits at 1014m and is the main town of Val Poschiavo.Known for its impressive 19th-century architecture, its Old Town is…

  • Monte Isola

    Monte Isola

    25.57 MILES

    Monte Isola towers from the south end of Lake Iseo, making it easily the lake's most intriguing feature. It's Europe's largest lake island, at 4.28 sq km,…

  • Parco la Fontanella

    Parco la Fontanella

    28.37 MILES

    A 300m stroll north from the ferry landing brings you to a beach where gleaming white pebbles fringe shallow crystalline waters. The shore, bar and…

  • Castello Scaligero

    Castello Scaligero

    29.12 MILES

    From Via Capitanato winding lanes lead to the chalky-white Castello Scaligero. This late-6th-century fortress was built by the Franks and consolidated by…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Lombardy attractions

1. Pieve di San Siro

0.14 MILES

Near the cemetery in Cemmo is one of the finest examples of Lombard Romanesque, the 11th-century Pieve di San Siro, or country church. Evidence suggests…

5. Cascate del Serio

14.68 MILES

From Valbondione, it's a three-hour (one-way) hike to Cascate del Serio, a triple cascade of 300m that constitutes one of Europe's tallest waterfalls.

6. Tirano

15.31 MILES

The prettiest town along the valley floor is Tirano, terminus for trains arriving from Milan via Lake Como and others arriving from Switzerland. At its…

7. Circular Viaduct of Brusio

18.41 MILES

Just south of the village of Brusio is one of the highlights of the Bernina Express train ride from St Moritz to Tirano in Italy. This intriguing 360…

8. Val di Genova

19.56 MILES

Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a…