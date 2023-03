Located – quite literally – inside a hill, the unique Messner Mountain Museum Ortles articulates the theme of ‘ice’ with artistically presented exhibits on glaciers, ice-climbing and pole expeditions, all at 1900m. Especially evocative is the museum's collection of outdoor gear, from climbing axes to sleds used on polar expeditions. Downstairs you'll find a minicinema showing snow- and ice-related films including one about Messner's voyage across Antartica.