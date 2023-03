Vibrant Carolingian (9th century) and Romanesque (12th century) frescos smother the interior of the church of Benedictine Kloster St Johann. Beneath Carolingian representations of Christ in Glory in the apses are Romanesque stories depicting the grisly ends of St Peter (crucified), St Paul (decapitated) and St Steven (stoned). There's no cost to enter the church; guided tours can be arranged.