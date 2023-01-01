Just south of Reschenpass (Passo di Resia) and the Austrian border is the deep blue Reschensee, a result of 1950s dam projects. The drowned Romanesque church tower here, just offshore from the village of Graun im Vinschgau (Curon Venosta), is an odd and deeply affecting sight, and the region’s obligatory roadside photo op. The lake is also popular for sailing and kiteboarding in summer and ice-fishing and snowkiting in winter, and a gateway to the Skiparadies Reschenpass ski area.