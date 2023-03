Part of the larger Parco Faunistico, and with cute displays for kids, this is the place to see the 20-odd population of brown bears of the Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta. Outside the peak July and August season, hours are variable; call or check the website for details. With advance notice, you can book to see the bears in winter dormancy via infrared camera. It's 15km northeast of Molveno.