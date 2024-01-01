Frescoes decorate the facades of two private Renaissance houses, known as the Case Cazuffi-Rella, on Piazza Duomo's northern side.
Case Cazuffi-Rella
Trento
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea Rovereto
12.56 MILES
This four-storey, 12,000-sq-metre steel, glass and marble behemoth, designed by Ticinese architect Mario Botta, is both imposing and human in scale, with…
21.47 MILES
Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a…
0.36 MILES
Guarded by hulking fortifications, this massive edifice was home to Trento's bishop-princes until Napoleon's arrival in 1801. Enclosed within is the…
0.5 MILES
A stunning modernist architectural work, courtesy of Renzo Piano, houses this 21st-century science museum and cleverly echoes the local landscape…
18.12 MILES
An unusual 100m waterfall that thunders through a vertical limestone tunnel rather than off an open cliff. With the help of metal walkways, you can enter…
24.05 MILES
The long mountain ridge that towers above the northeast shores of Lake Garda is known as Monte Baldo. Ironically, the name doesn’t refer to its baldness …
14.29 MILES
This stunning Gothic castle, some of it dating to the 1250s, occupies a panoramic position and typifies the region's architectural style.
Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta
15.77 MILES
This wild and beautiful park encompasses more than 80 lakes and the vast Adamello glacier, which was once home to the Alps' only brown bears. Although…
Nearby Trento attractions
0.02 MILES
Trento's heart is this busy yet intimate piazza, dominated, of course, by the duomo, but also host to the Fontana del Nettuno, a flashy late-baroque…
0.02 MILES
Sitting alongside the duomo, this former bishop's residence dates from the 11th century. It now houses one of Italy's most important ecclesiastical…
0.04 MILES
In the centre of Piazza del Duomo is the town's beloved if rather unlikely Fontana del Nettuno, a splashing 18th-century fountain dedicated to the trident…
0.05 MILES
This city gallery/project space is the Trento campus of the Museo di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Trento e Rovereto and focuses on 20th-century and…
0.05 MILES
Once host to the Council of Trent, this dimly lit Romanesque cathedral displays fragments of medieval frescoes inside its transepts. Two colonnaded…
6. Tridentum Spazio Archeologico Sotterraneo del SAS
0.15 MILES
Explore Roman Tridentum's city walls, paved streets, tower, domestic mosaics and workshop. The site was, rather incredibly, only discovered less than two…
