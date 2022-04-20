Trento

The capital of Trentino is quietly confident and easy to like. Bicycles glide along spotless streets fanning out from the atmospheric, intimate Piazza del Duomo, students clink spritzes by Renaissance fountains, and a dozen historical eras intermingle seamlessly among stone castles, shady porticoes and the city's signature medieval frescoes. While there's no doubt you're in Italy, Trento does have its share of Austrian influence: apple strudel is ubiquitous and beer halls not uncommon.

  • Castello del Buonconsiglio

    Castello del Buonconsiglio

    Trento

    Guarded by hulking fortifications, this massive edifice was home to Trento's bishop-princes until Napoleon's arrival in 1801. Enclosed within is the…

  • MUSE

    MUSE

    Trento

    A stunning modernist architectural work, courtesy of Renzo Piano, houses this 21st-century science museum and cleverly echoes the local landscape…

  • Museo Diocesano Tridentino

    Museo Diocesano Tridentino

    Trento

    Sitting alongside the duomo, this former bishop's residence dates from the 11th century. It now houses one of Italy's most important ecclesiastical…

  • Villa Margon

    Villa Margon

    Trento

    Built by a Venetian family as a summer house in the 1540s, this villa 7km southwest of Trento is one of Trentino's most beautiful historic sites. Frescoes…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Trento

    Once host to the Council of Trent, this dimly lit Romanesque cathedral displays fragments of medieval frescoes inside its transepts. Two colonnaded…

  • Piazza del Duomo

    Piazza del Duomo

    Trento

    Trento's heart is this busy yet intimate piazza, dominated, of course, by the duomo, but also host to the Fontana del Nettuno, a flashy late-baroque…

  • Galleria Civica di Trento

    Galleria Civica di Trento

    Trento

    This city gallery/project space is the Trento campus of the Museo di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Trento e Rovereto and focuses on 20th-century and…

  • Giardino Botanico Alpino

    Giardino Botanico Alpino

    Trento

    This is one of the oldest and largest gardens in the Alps; more than 2000 species of rare high-altitude plants are nurtured in this beautiful, fragile…

