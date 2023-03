Built by a Venetian family as a summer house in the 1540s, this villa 7km southwest of Trento is one of Trentino's most beautiful historic sites. Frescoes documenting the life of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V line a series of reception rooms and are startling both for their narrative content and for their vivid, and entirely unretouched, colour. The setting is no less lovely, with a forest and mountain backdrop making it feel far more remote than it actually is.