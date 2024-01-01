Kalterer See

Trentino & South Tyrol

The Weinstrasse's little Lake Kaltern may look rather small compared to Northern Italy's splendid collection of lakes, but up close it's a stunningly pretty little pond, fringed with old-style boat sheds, with walkways skirting over water lilies, and lots of lakeside spots for lunch or a drink.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Schloss Trauttmansdorff Gardens

    Schloss Trauttmansdorff Gardens

    19.82 MILES

    You could give an entire day to these beautiful botanical gardens a little outside Merano (and they do suggest it). Exotic cacti and palms, fruit trees…

  • Castello del Buonconsiglio

    Castello del Buonconsiglio

    22.24 MILES

    Guarded by hulking fortifications, this massive edifice was home to Trento's bishop-princes until Napoleon's arrival in 1801. Enclosed within is the…

  • Museo Archeologico dell'Alto Adige

    Museo Archeologico dell'Alto Adige

    9.3 MILES

    The star of the Museo Archeologico dell’Alto Adige is Ötzi, the Iceman, with almost the entire museum being given over to the Copper Age mummy. Kept in a…

  • MUSE

    MUSE

    23 MILES

    A stunning modernist architectural work, courtesy of Renzo Piano, houses this 21st-century science museum and cleverly echoes the local landscape…

  • Museion

    Museion

    9.13 MILES

    Bolzano's four-storey contemporary art space is housed in a huge multifaceted glass cube, a brave architectural surprise that beautifully vignettes the…

  • Chiesetta di San Giovanni in Ranui

    Chiesetta di San Giovanni in Ranui

    28.19 MILES

    Sitting alone in a meadow below the gargantuan spiky peaks of the Odle mountain group, this tiny and almost impossibly picturesque onion-steepled church …

  • Castel Thun

    Castel Thun

    11.06 MILES

    This stunning Gothic castle, some of it dating to the 1250s, occupies a panoramic position and typifies the region's architectural style.

  • Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta

    Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta

    17.31 MILES

    This wild and beautiful park encompasses more than 80 lakes and the vast Adamello glacier, which was once home to the Alps' only brown bears. Although…

