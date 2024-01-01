The chapel (Cappella di San Giovanni) and adjacent cloisters here feature touching, vibrant 14th-century frescoes by school-of-Giotto artists.
Chiesa e Convento dei Domenicani
Bolzano (Bozen)
Schloss Trauttmansdorff Gardens
13.78 MILES
You could give an entire day to these beautiful botanical gardens a little outside Merano (and they do suggest it). Exotic cacti and palms, fruit trees…
Museo Archeologico dell'Alto Adige
0.19 MILES
The star of the Museo Archeologico dell’Alto Adige is Ötzi, the Iceman, with almost the entire museum being given over to the Copper Age mummy. Kept in a…
28.73 MILES
Atmospherically set in a castle 15km south of Brunico and full of folk treasures, this is the best of three museums in this region devoted to Ladin…
0.14 MILES
Bolzano's four-storey contemporary art space is housed in a huge multifaceted glass cube, a brave architectural surprise that beautifully vignettes the…
Chiesetta di San Giovanni in Ranui
20.13 MILES
Sitting alone in a meadow below the gargantuan spiky peaks of the Odle mountain group, this tiny and almost impossibly picturesque onion-steepled church …
19.89 MILES
This stunning Gothic castle, some of it dating to the 1250s, occupies a panoramic position and typifies the region's architectural style.
Parco Naturale Adamello Brenta
25.41 MILES
This wild and beautiful park encompasses more than 80 lakes and the vast Adamello glacier, which was once home to the Alps' only brown bears. Although…
Messner Mountain Museum Firmiano
2.51 MILES
The imposing Castel Firmiano, dating back to AD 945, is the centrepiece of mountaineer Reinhold Messner's six museums. Based around humankind's…
