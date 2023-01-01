This dense but visually seductive museum explores Bolzano's turbulent interwar years via the history of the fascist Monument to Victory, where it is sited. It's a thoughtful and overdue examination of a highly complex time in the South Tyrol's past and covers Bolzano's post-WWI handover to Italy and the later Nazi occupation. The displays on the radical urban transformation of the 1920s – the enduring face of Mussolini's 'Italianisation' project – are particularly fascinating.