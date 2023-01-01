Galleria d'Arte Moderna Carlo Rizzarda

Feltre-born Carlo Rizzarda was a world-class blacksmith, who trained at Milan’s Fine Art Academy and under the guidance of legendary craftsman Alessandro Mazzucotelli. He bought Palazzo Villabruna in 1926 to house his growing collection of modern artworks, including pieces by Egon Schiele, Felice Casorati and Adolfo Wildt. On his premature death in 1931, his palace and collection were left to the city, creating this wonderful museum, which also houses some amazing examples of his ironwork.