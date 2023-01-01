A World Heritage Site, the 16th-century Villa di Maser is a spectacular monument to the Venetian bea vita (good life). Designed by the inimitable Andrea Palladio, its sublimely elegant exterior is matched by Paolo Veronese's wildly imaginative trompe l’œil architecture inside. Vines crawl up the Stanza di Baccho; a watchdog keeps an eye on the painted door of the Stanza di Canuccio (Little Dog Room); and in a corner of the frescoed grand salon, the painter has apparently forgotten his spattered shoes and broom.

Until the 1850s the villa's wines were stored beneath the porticos. But, on expanding the vineyards wine production, the Giacomelli's built a separate cantina, where you can book tastings (€4.50 per person) and a light lunch (€6.50 to €9.50 per person). Situated in the heart of the Montello and Colli Asolani DOC area, the wines on offer include the award-winning Manzoni Bianco and the villa's signature Maserino rosso, both of which are cultivated according to strict ecofriendly regulations.