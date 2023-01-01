Gypsotheca e Museo Antonio Canova

Antonio Canova was Italy’s master of neoclassical sculpture. He made marble come alive, and you can see his fascinating modelling technique at the beautiful Gipsotheca, fashioned by modernist master Carlo Scarpa in 1957. Inside, plaster casts reveal the laborious process through which Canova arrived at his glossy, seemingly effortless marbles. Rough clay models give way to plaster figures cast in gesso, which were then used to map out the final marble in minute detail with small nails.

After visiting the Gypsotheca you can head over to Canova's house or just enjoy the beautiful garden and its belvedere.