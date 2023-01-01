Museo Collezione Salce

When Treviso-born Nando Salce donated his collection of Italian advertising posters to the Italian state in 1962, he established a unique Italian graphic-art archive with global significance. The collection spans the years between 1844 and 1962 and numbers some 25,000 posters, including in its ranks all the great Italian graphic artists like Leonetto Cappiello and Bruno Munari. A limited rotating exhibit, curated according to themes and monographs, is currently housed in the San Gaetano complex.

A second larger exhibition space will open in the Church of Santa Margherita once restoration is complete.