Treviso's best-known piece of statuary is the 16th-century naked female torso called the Fontana delle Tette, a snigger-worthy translation coming in as 'Tits Fountain'. Essentially created as a free wine dispenser (white wine flowed from one breast, red from the other) for the celebrating masses during autumn wine festivals, it now stands in a courtyard off Calle del Podestà – the wine has, sadly, long since been replaced with water.