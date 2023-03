Treviso’s old Habsburg prison has been reborn thanks to Fondazione Benetton and visionary architect Tobia Scarpa (son of Carlo Scarpa). Now its stark whitewashed corridors, tiny cells, refectory and infirmary display contemporary artworks by young, unknown and up-and-coming artists. Luciano Benetton’s Imago Mundi collection, which includes works from around the world, is housed here and augmented by interesting temporary exhibitions and cultural events.