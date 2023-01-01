Museo Luigi Bailo

The contemporary white marmorino entrance to Treviso’s modern-art museum is a sign of good things to come. Namely, a stunningly good 20th-century art collection, featuring portraits by Luigi Serena, Lino Selvatico and Bepi Fabiano, sculpture by underappreciated talents like Ottone Zorlini, and the largest collection of works by Arturo Martini. The latter is wide-ranging and shows Martini’s incredible talent in graphic art, monumental sculpture, terracotta modelling and bronze casting.