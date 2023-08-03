Shop
Treviso has everything you could want from a mid-sized Veneto city: medieval city walls, lots of pretty canals, narrow cobbled streets and frescoed churches. Despite this, it receives few visitors, eclipsed by its more impressive neighbours. If you want to experience authentic Veneto life away from the tourist crowds, this is a great place to come.
When Treviso-born Nando Salce donated his collection of Italian advertising posters to the Italian state in 1962, he established a unique Italian graphic…
The contemporary white marmorino entrance to Treviso’s modern-art museum is a sign of good things to come. Namely, a stunningly good 20th-century art…
Housed in the 14th-century convent complex of St Catherine, Treviso’s civic museum presents the history of the city from the Palaeolithic era to Roman…
Treviso’s old Habsburg prison has been reborn thanks to Fondazione Benetton and visionary architect Tobia Scarpa (son of Carlo Scarpa). Now its stark…
Treviso's best-known piece of statuary is the 16th-century naked female torso called the Fontana delle Tette, a snigger-worthy translation coming in as …
This unusual, soaring Gothic structure dates to the 13th and 14th centuries, although much of what you see today was rebuilt after devastating air strikes…
The small Chiesa di Santa Lucia adjoins the larger Chiesa di San Vito and is an absolute beauty. Its vaulted ceiling and walls are covered with colourful…
Six mammoth Roman columns guard the entrance to Treviso's cathedral. The only real attraction inside this neoclassical hulk is Titian's Malchiostro…
